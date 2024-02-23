MILWAUKEE — A suspect who was identified as ‘armed and dangerous’ by the Milwaukee County Sherrif’s Office was brought into custody following a pursuit across the region that culminated with the driver crashing into a wall.

As confirmed by the MCSO, deputies began their pursuit of the Waukesha County suspect around 12:30 a.m. near W Holt Ave & S 27th St, where the suspect allegedly entered the freeway to flee from authorities. MCSO officials say the suspect then fled through the exit near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s parking structure.

The suspect allegedly tried to lose the authorities in the structure but ultimately failed, exiting the facility and following city streets, until the driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a building near the intersection of W Burleigh St & N 27th St.

Milwaukee County authorities confirm that the suspect, who was brought to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for injuries, will be turned over to the custody of the Waukesha Police Department on unknown charges once cleared by medical staff.

At this stage of the investigation, the suspect has not been identified publicly. It’s unknown if this individual was wanted for prior crimes, or what caused them to run from authorities to launch this chase in the first place.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

