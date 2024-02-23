MADISON – Three UW-Madison students are recovering this morning after falling through the ice overnight near the university’s Alumni House on Lake Mendota.

Just before 2:00 a.m. UW-Police Department officers and the City of Madison Fire Department responded to the shores of Lake Mendota for a report of three UW students who fell through the ice.

When first responders arrived, one person had already made their way to shore, but two were still in the icy water. A UWPD dispatcher used cameras to locate the individuals – rescuers from Madison Fire were able to use that information to safely bring the two students to shore.

All three were not injured and refused medical treatment.

Officials are reminding students and residents that the ice on Lake Mendota is too thin to walk on as a record-warm winter continues across Wisconsin.

