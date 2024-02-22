MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Public Market won’t be without a candy store even after Kehr’s closes its iconic storefront in the middle of the market. Executive Director of the Milwaukee Public Market Paul Schwartz broke the news on Wisconsin’s Midday News that Freese’s Candy will fill its place.

“The great part about it was that with Kehr’s, we left on great terms,” Schwartz said. “They’ve been around for 18 years, they’ve been in the candy business for a long time, and it was just time to retire.”

Freese’s Candy has been a staple of West Allis since 1928 and has been at its current store location since 1973. Schwartz said that Kehr’s Candy was a major help in landing the historic candy maker.

“They actually helped us recruit Freese’s. They recommended them, helped us connect with them, so it’s been a seamless transition,” he said.

Freese’s is known for its ‘fairy food’ nougats and hand-dipped candy, and has been a family-run business for its entire existence. Schwartz said that’s part of what makes them a perfect fit.

“That great family tradition, that is what makes the Public Market so special,” he said. “You have these family institutions that have been around for decades, sometimes nearly a century, that get to showcase their product and then leave it on for the next generation.”

The competition is fierce whenever a slot opens up at the Public Market, a popular downtown destination for locals and tourists alike. Schwartz said that’s true every day but intensified once Kehr’s announced it was leaving the market.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “We have a list, it’s just everything is a matter of timing, what’s available, what that business might be interested in at the time.”

Schwartz said Freese’s is hoping to be open by Easter on March 31, which is one of their biggest holidays of the year. Freese’s is currently working with the City of Milwaukee to get proper licensing before opening.

