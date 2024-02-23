MILWAUKEE — The FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on two Southwest Wisconsin armed robberies that occurred early this year — one in Monroe, Wisconsin and another in Platteville.

According to an FBI release, the first of these Southwest Wisconsin armed robberies occurred on January 26, 2024 at roughly 3:20 p.m. at the Abarrotes La Orizabena grocery store on the 1500-block of 11th St in Monroe.

Authorities say three armed suspects entered the establishments and held both the cashier and one customer at gunpoint. They are accused of taking the cashier’s grey purse containing a large sum of cash in addition to money from a nearby drawer.

These suspects, whom FBI officials believe to be Hispanic, allegedly fled for a block before getting into a dark gray Honda Accord driven by a fourth suspect. The front of this getaway car was visibly damaged with a dented hood, missing Honda emblem and what authorities believe to be a “dealership logo plate or paper temporary plate attached to the rear of the vehicle.”

The second of these Wisconsin armed robberies was on February 10, 2024, also around 3:20 p.m. CST, at Alexandra’s Mexican Store on the 1300-block of E. Business Highway 151 in Platteville.

Three suspects, identified by the FBI as young Hispanic men wearing hoodies and medical masks, entered the store and flashed a firearm. FBI reporting suggests one of the suspects shoved a victim and fled the store in a 2012-2015 Honda Pilot.

Do you have information that would help the FBI in locating the suspects in these Southwest Wisconsin armed robberies? You’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Office at (414) 276-4684 or online at tips.fbi.gov

