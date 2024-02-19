MADISON – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed the legislative redistricting proposal he authored, and which was approved by the state Assembly and Senate.

“Today is a beautiful day for democracy said Governor Evers Monday. “Wisconsinites want fair maps, and Wisconsinites deserve fair maps.”

Governor Evers has also submitted an official letter to the Wisconsin Supreme Court asking the Court to retain jurisdiction over the redistricting matter to resolve remaining issues, specifically which maps will apply to special elections occurring before the November 2024 General Election.

“I will always try to do the right thing for our state. Wisconsinites want fair maps, and Wisconsinites deserve fair maps. So, today, I’m enacting fair maps for the great state of Wisconsin,” Governor Evers said. “When I promised I wanted fair maps—not maps that are better for one party or another—I damn well meant it. Wisconsin is not a red state or a blue state—we’re a purple state, and I believe our maps should reflect that basic fact.”

This is a breaking news story; more details will be added as they become available.