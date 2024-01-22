MILWAUKEE — Roughly six months from the 2024 Republican National Convention in July, there is a lot to monitor in Milwaukee. Reince Priebus, Host Committee Chair for the 2024 RNC, told WTMJ that travel and the many events outside of the main political event in Fiserv Forum cause them some worry.

“Every state and every territory… they each have their own activities during the convention,” Priebus said. “If you’re with the Texas GOP, you’re going to have your events at your hotel, at restaurants, at clubs, at bowling alleys… every day you have your array of activities that they’re going to participate in.”

Priebus estimated that approx. 75,000 people will attend the RNC, so residents in Milwaukee should expect to see the city full of people day and night.

He said one of the main reasons why Milwaukee was chosen to host this event this year was because Wisconsin is a swing state in the election.

“The victory–whether Republican or Democrat– doesn’t add out without Wisconsin,” Priebus said. “So people in politics are generally inclined to look at Wisconsin in a much different way. We’re in the spotlight politically, and we’re at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”

Another reason they chose Milwaukee was because of how politicians from both parties work together to get things done in the city and county.

“They saw a team effort that put the economic benefit of the people of Milwaukee and Wisconsin ahead of politics,” he said. “I think that went a long way… it’s pretty special that both national parties chose Milwaukee both times in a row [for the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.]”

Priebus also said that even though the presumptive Republican nominee will probably be elected around mid-March, whoever it ends up being doesn’t affect Milwaukee hosting the RNC.

“And that’s why it’s a non-partisan effort,” he said. “To make sure we have the venue, the people, the abilities, and the infrastructure in place to host [the RNC] in Milwaukee.”

