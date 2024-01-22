At what point did you feel the Packers would lose?

The dropped pick-6 by Darnell Savage in the first half?

Getting stuffed on fourth and one in the red zone and coming away with no points?

The missed field goal by Anders Carlson in the fourth quarter?

Jordan Love’s first fourth quarter interception…or his second fourth quarter interception?

By my count, the packers left 13 points off the board thanks to a collection of plays in Saturday’s divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers.

But one cannot solely focus on the miscues without acknowledging the breaks.

The 49ers played the bulk of the game without stud wide receiver, and match-up nightmare, Deebo Samuel.

Eric Wilson’s hustle in recovering Keisean Nixons fumble after a 73-yard kickoff return set the Packers up for a touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion.

Go back to the regular season. Shutout in the first three quarters against the Saints, the Packers scored 18 fourth quarter points. When Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal with just over a minute left, the Packers secured the win.

What about facing the Brett Rypien-led Rams versus the Matthew Stafford-led Rams?

In watching the Packers play Saturday night, I’m convinced they outplayed the best team in the NFC for three quarters and showed they belong.

I’m also aware if the Saints don’t fall apart, or the Rams have their Super Bowl winning quarterback, we’re talking about mock drafts and free agency versus what happened Saturday night in Santa Clara.

In sports, it’s fair to point out the miscues, but one must also acknowledge the breaks along the way.

