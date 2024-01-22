MILWAUKEE – This week will be bookended by a pair of political visits to Southeast Wisconsin.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Milwaukee on Friday to tour the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership facility on the city’s west side. Yellen will also conduct a roundtable with WRTP leadership and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Comments from Yellen will likely highlight the Biden administration’s commitment to unions, as well as how federal funding provides organizations like WRTP with the tools to pursue new opportunities for growth and development.

The Yellen visit comes after Vice President Kamala Harris visits Big Bend today to campaign for reproductive rights. That visit happening the same day that the Assembly Committee on Aging, Health, and Long-Term Care will hold a public hearing to discuss a proposed 14-week abortion ban in Wisconsin. In December, President Biden visited the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee highlighting his support of Black businesses in the state.

Prior to her arrival in Milwaukee, Yellen will spend time in another key area ahead of the 2024 election. She has a meeting scheduled with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in Chicago, the host city for the Democratic National Convention this August.

