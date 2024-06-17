Stories from around Wisconsin you might have missed.

Madison: Naked bike riders take to the streets.

More than 100 nude cyclists were up at the crack of dawn in Madison Saturday to participate in the World naked bike ride. Last year the ride exposed itself to controversy after a 10 year old girl participated in the event, causing the State Legislature to take up a bill to put an end to the event. Those measure came up short, so the ride was back in all its glory. Despite the controversy, one participant told channel 3000.com “we’re just trying to have a fun community event. Try to look at it in a positive light.” I’ll try not to look at all. Full Story

Fennimore: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College named finalist for Aspen Award.

Sure it’s an honor to be nominated, but let’s be honest, it’s better to win. That could be the feeling at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. The school was named as one of 10 finalists for the Aspen Prize. The Aspen Prize is awarded every two years and honors schools in six categories, among them , teaching and learning, as well as, transfer and bachelor’s attainment. The winner will be announced in Spring 2025. In a twist, one of the other finalists is Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Let the interstate trash talk commence. Full Story

Milwaukee: ArtBlaze brings new concert series to Milwaukee beaches.

Summer in Milwaukee means festival time. A lot of our festivals start to seem familiar, but this year there is a new festival coming to town with a decidedly different look. A new, free, concert series will be coming to the lakeshore for four Wednesday starting July 10. Yes there will be great music, beautiful beach locations, food vendors tie-dying and more, but the real draw will be fluorescent cephalopod tentacles, original pieces of art created by Milwaukee’s FuzzPop Workshop. The tentacles measure 30 feet long and will wave over the proceedings. More Details

Neenah: Winnebago County Employees will celebrate Juneteenth for the first time in 2024.

Juneteenth is the holiday created to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. This year Winnebago County employees will be honoring the day with two separate observations. The first one will take place at noon on the steps of the Winnebago county Courthouse and the second will be at 4pm at the Neenah Human Services Building. The event will feature the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and Galveston General Orders Number 3 which informed Galveston Texas of the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. More Details