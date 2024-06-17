RACINE – Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for President is planning a Tuesday afternoon rally in Racine, just days after the alleged “horrible city” remark about Milwaukee.

The former president, according to accounts from a private meeting with some republican lawmakers, is quoted as saying Milwaukee, home to the GOP convention next month, is a “horrible city.” Lawmakers who were at the meeting had conflicting reports about what was actually said. In an interview aired on FOX 6 News, the former president clarified, “I think it was very clear what I meant. We’re very concerned with crime. I love Milwaukee; I have great friends in Milwaukee, but as you know the crime numbers are terrible, and we have to be very careful. But, I was referring to, also, the election.”

Former President Trump over the weekend, however, called the quoted comments, a lie. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social: “The Democrats are making up stories that I said Milwaukee is a “horrible city.” This is false, a complete lie, just like the Laptop from Hell was a lie, Russia, Russia, Russia, was a lie, and so much more. It’s called Disinformation, and that’s all they know how to do. I picked Milwaukee, I know it well. It should therefore lead to my winning Wisconsin. But the Dems come out with this fake story, just like all of the others. It never ends. Don’t be duped. Who would say such a thing with that important State in the balance? Vote for Trump, Wisconsin, I will not let you down!!!”

The former President is due to speak in Racine Tuesday afternoon at 3PM. Doors open at Festival Park at 11AM. The campaign did not say how many tickets are available, but you can apply for them here: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events

