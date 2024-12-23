Get ready for a year of blockbusters.

With 2024 winding down in Hollywood, the focus is on the upcoming awards season, and what is expected to be a big upcoming year in film.

“We have a full calendar of big hits,” Matt Mueller, of A Man About Film on Substack, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “It’s fun to look at next year’s schedule and say ‘Wow look at all these interesting movies!’ and that’s not even including all the cool indie movies or dramas we don’t even know about yet.”

The current year wraps with a unique slate of Christmas releases, most notably the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

“It’s a strange Christmas,” Mueller explained. “Normally there’s one big blockbuster (on Christmas Day). This year we don’t really have that. I do think the Bob Dylan biopic is going to be the hit of Christmas, which is odd to say.”

In the future, will movie theaters continue to adapt in order to bring in larger audiences? Mueller thinks it’s all about the movies being made.

“Young people are still going to the movies,” he said. “It’s the older audiences that have stopped going. We stopped making movies for adults. If you want to bring movies back, you have to start making movies for everyone. Multiple genres, comedies, etc.”

