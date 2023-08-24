PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two suspects are in custody following a drug bust at a Super 8 Motel in Kenosha County in which local and county authorities collected a combined 27.2 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

As announced by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, authorities staged when they call an “interdiction operation” on Wednesday, August 24, 2023 at the motel on the 7600-block of 118th Ave in Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG), joined by County detectives, deputies and Twin Lakes police officers, launched their operation when they received an anonymous tip regarding the sale and exchange of dangerous narcotics.

The suspects, since identified as Twin Lakes residents Ernest Slavik and Amanda Stewart, were allegedly seen handing off goods when they were approached and arrested. Authorities say they seized 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 11.3 grams of fentanyl and associated paraphernalia.

Authorities listed 13 charges for Slavik: Eight counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Stewart is facing 11 charges: Five counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count for possession of narcotic drugs.

Kenosha County Sheriff David W. Zoerner offered the following statement on the matter:

“Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s utmost priorities! This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: 10 injured, 1 killed as Milwaukee teens crash stolen car during police chase