MILWAUKEE – Friday marks the 12th consecutive day that student protestors have been camped at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Protestors have demanded the university divest from Israel and Israel-related entities as the war in Gaza continues. On the other hand, UW-Milwaukee administration has said they legally cannot meet some demands.

UW-Madison and the local chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine reached an agreement that would end the encampment, prevent an encampment from being reestablished, and prevent graduation ceremonies from being disrupted.

Elijah Kniar is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, the Wisconsin for Palestine Coalition, and a student organizer at UW-Milwaukee. He said negotiations have had their ups and downs.

“(The university) have been diplomatic but in some ways we are dissatisfied when it comes the disclosure of the UWM Foundation’s investments,” Kniar said. “When they said they were going to give that to us, they gave us a binder filled with public knowledge. We would like to know exactly where that money is going, where its being invested, and what companies those investments are going to.”

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone released a statement pertaining to negotiations with protestors. Mone reiterated that the university has no authority over the UWM Foundation’s investments, and pointed to a statement released by the Foundation: “In summary, it confirmed UWM’s consistently stated position of having no direct investments in weapons manufacturers or with Middle East governments, though it does hold mutual equity funds that include a variety of major industries.”

Kniar said morale remains high inside the encampment. Students are still going to class and studying for their finals. As for students outside the encampment, Kniar said he feels there is broad support from the student body.

Kniar said he recognizes there may be some fatigue from the community as their encampment nears two weeks, but encouraged patience.

“The Civil Rights protests in the 1960’s were not over in a week, they took a long time,” Kniar said. “When it comes to ending an apartheid state and achieving justice, these things take time and they need to be protested.”