UPDATE at 6:38 p.m. CST on Aug. 24, 2023: The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended through 7:15 p.m. CST for Jefferson , Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties.

UPDATE at 6:07 p.m. CST on Aug. 24, 2023: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued through 9:00 p.m. CST for Racine county.

UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. CST on Aug. 24, 2023: The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended through 6:15 p.m. CST in Milwaukee, Racine, Dodge and Jefferson counties. There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Kenosha and Walworth counties.

UPDATE at 4:50 p.m. CST on Aug. 24, 2023: Dodge and Jefferson counties are now under a severe thunderstorm warning through 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night, according to weather experts at the NWS.

The warning for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties has been extended through 5:30 p.m. CST with Racine County now added to the list.

Southern half of Milwaukee County getting clobbered… pic.twitter.com/BiDtbMY8gP — Craig Koplien (@CraigKoplien) August 24, 2023

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties through 5 00 p.m. CST as the region cools down from a harsh two-day stretch of uncommon heat.

As confirmed by the NWS, this warning will remain in effect from 4:18 p.m. CST through 5 p.m. at the earliest. Weather experts reserve the right to change the timeframe as they assess weather patterns in the area.

Just over an hour prior, the National Weather Service cancelled an excessive heat warning for Milwaukee County hours earlier than the original 7 p.m. CST expiration point as temperatures began to cool through the afternoon. On Friday, Milwaukee reached uncommon 100-degree heat — a rarity of the region.

