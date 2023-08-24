MILWAUKEE — Feed your need for speed, plus enjoy a fiesta and another fair this weekend. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

MEXICAN FIESTA

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY — HENRY MEIER FESTIVAL PARK ON MILWAUKEE’S LAKEFRONT

Fifty years of fiesta on the lakefront, Milwaukee’s Mexican Fiesta returns to the Henry Meier Festival Grounds downtown for three days celebrating the sounds, culture and tastes of Mexico. Tacos, tequila, traditional art, a car and motorcycle show, a colorful and skeletal Dia de los Muertos parade and a jalapeno eating contest all part of this weekend’s Mexican Fiesta.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

TASTE OF PORTAGE MARKET FAIR

FRIDAY 5 P.M. – 10 P.M. AND SATURDAY 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.— DOWNTOWN PORTAGE IN THE MARKET SQUARE

Enjoy live music, a beer tent and food court on Friday and Saturday. Plus, Saturday includes a car show, a craft show, kids activities like face painting and a bouncy house, plus a summer sidewalk sale. The Redhot Tradjazz Band and The Whiskeybelles will be performing on Saturday.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

NASCAR AT THE MILWAUKEE MILE

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — THE MILWAUKEE MILE AT WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK IN WEST ALLIS )

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to the Milwaukee Mile this weekend for the first time since 2009. It is the Clean Harbors 175, part of a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series.

It’s a weekend full of racing action on Milwaukee’s legendary one mile oval which is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world.

In addition to the Clean Harbors 175, fans will be treated to a double-dose of side-by-side racing action when the ARCA Menards Series opens the day’s racing card with the Sprecher 150.

Expect excitement in those 175 laps around the track and you have a Wisconsin driver to root for, Seymour native Ty Majeski.

Saturday has free grandstand admission to watch the practices and ARCA Menards Series Qualifying. Sunday, the qualifying begins at 10:30 A.M. with the ARCA Menards Series Race of 150 Laps starting at noon and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race – the Clean Harbors 175 – starting at 3 P.M.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

MANITOWOC COUNTY FAIR

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — MANITOWOC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

There are still a few county fairs going on this weekend, including the Manitowoc County Fair. Their theme this year is Pirates of the Carrots and Beans. Get your thrills with unlimited carnival rides, pony rides, live music, the sea lion show, and more.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.