MILWAUKEE — How close were the Milwaukee Brewers to trading for New York Mets star Pete Alonso before this year’s MLB trade deadline? A report in The Athletic says the Crew made a significant push to acquire the first basemen, prompting Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad to ask about it on Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“Some reports may be a little more accurate than others, but I can’t comment on specifics,” Senior VP & General Manager Matt Arnold said. “What I can say is we were certainly aggressive trying to help this team.”

Arnold admitted he ‘had a lot of conversations about a lot of players’ ahead of the deadline and ‘(Alonso) is certainly a good player.’

“We wanted to in be ‘in-play’ on a lot of good players,” he explained. “Team deserves it, our fans deserve it.”

It’s possible the front office could continue trade talks this off-season, according to Arnold.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Sometimes trade conversations carry into the offseason. Certainly we’re going to have dialogue. Of course.”

