MILWAUKEE — Mere blocks from the Fiserv Forum, where the first Republican presidential debate of the new election cycle took place on Wednesday night, WTMJ’s John Mercure was joined by Dr. Ken Harris and WTMJ’s Wyatt Barmore-Pooley and Adam Roberts for a post-debate show including analysis, discussion and exclusive audio from the scene.
If you would like to listen to the show in its entirety, you can do so on your podcast platform of choice. It’ll also available on YouTube by watching in your browser or clicking here to visit the post directly.
