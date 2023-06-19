MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is injured following an argument that led to gunfire on the 2500-block of N 35th St in Milwaukee on Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

In a written update to the media, MPD officials confirmed that officers responded to the area for reports of a double shooting around 9:03 a.m. on Monday, June 19. Early stages of their investigation suggest that two Milwaukee residents — a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — had a verbal argument which escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

The 26-year-old gentleman suffered injuries that led to his death while the 19-year-old was shot, but not to the extent that his life was in danger. First responders rushed the teen to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. He was subsequently arrested for his involvement in the shootout.

From this point, the facts of this case and its investigation will turn to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The facts will be reviewed and charges will be determined based on the most recent details that are available to the D.A.’s office.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

