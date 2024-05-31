As state after state eliminates their state income tax, could Wisconsin actually go down that path?

Does a state with a tax-generated budget surplus have an obligation to return the taxpayers money?

Chris Reader, Executive Vice President at the Institute for Reforming Government, sat down with Scaffidiology Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for an eye-opening conversation about taxes in Wisconsin. Where do we rank among the fifty states, and how likely is it that Wisconsin follows in the path of states like Alaska, Florida and New Hampshire?

