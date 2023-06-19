MILWAUKEE — The first openly-gay Supervisor for the Milwaukee County Board says he was attacked while shopping at Mayfair Mall last week, requiring what TMJ4 reported as a “facial/mandible surgery.”

Supervisor Peter Burgelis told authorities that he was “sucker punched” by an unidentified assailant while in a store at the Wauwatosa mall. The attack was seemingly motivated by Burgelis’ sexual orientation as the suspect allegedly used a harsh slur before landing the hit.

This stemmed from an altercation in the mall’s parking lot — though details on that interaction are scarce. However, a person of interest was identified and Wauwatosa police officers are working several angles to locate the suspect. This individual’s identity has not been made public at this stage of the process.

“I will never be silenced, nor will I allow this act of violence to detract from our ongoing efforts to secure acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community,” Burgelis stated in a written remark on the situation. “If anything, this assault serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive challenges we continue to face.”

A Milwaukee native who attended Marquette University High School and graduated with a political science degree from the University of Louisville, Burgelis was elected to his role in April 2022 — effectively becoming the first known member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold this role.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

