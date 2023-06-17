One of the two victims in the plane crash in the city of Watertown has been identified.

8 year old Colin Strebe was killed along with his grandfather after the crash on Wednesday, June 14. His grandfather had just taken off from a nearby airport and crash landed into a wooded area in the city. The boy’s age was learned in a fundraiser, his name identified in letters sent out within the Waukesha School District.

Strebe attended Summit View Elementary School in Waukesha. In a statement, principle Garrett Shesky called Colin “an exceptional student,” bringing “so much joy, enthusiasm, and kindness to our school.”

Summit View Elementary and the Waukesha School District will offer support on Monday at Summit View and via appointment.

It’s still unclear how many people were onboard the plane, or the identity of the grandfather or anyone else on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate the crash.