Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Glendale: Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival this weekend.

Back by popular demand, Wisconsin Brewers Guild is thrilled to present the 2024 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival in partnership with BAYSHORE, Discover the North Shore of Milwaukee, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. You won’t want to miss the premier beer and food tasting event of the summer featuring more than 60 craft breweries from across the state, local restaurants and cuisine partners, food trucks, live bands and more! Your ticket includes free beer, food samples, live music, mingling with craft brewmasters, and fellow enthusiasts. More Details

Madison: Smartphone use may improve adolescent moods.

New research indicates that using smartphones seems to improve adolescents’ moods, at least in the very short term. Full Story

Mequon: Hunters report nearly 50,000 wild turkeys during spring hunt.

Hunters registered 49,759 wild turkeys in the 2024 Wisconsin spring turkey hunting season, according to preliminary data from the Department of Natural Resources. The total represents a 17% year-over-year increase and is the highest in 15 years. Full Story