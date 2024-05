MILWAUKEE — A 10 year old died after being shot Friday morning in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting happened around 12:40am near 21st and Orchard on Milwaukee’s southwest side. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are searching for unknown suspects as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.