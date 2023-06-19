The NBA apparently never sleeps.

Just days after crowning the 2023 champion in Denver, the Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send their 3-time all-star in Bradley Beal out west to Phoenix with a package that includes Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and a ton of draft capital.

It sounds like a lot, but it gets worse when you dive into it more – believe it or not.

Paul is likely a buyout candidate. Shamet is a rotational player – at best, and the worst part, the now rebuilding Wizards received – ZERO 1st round picks for a perennial all-star.

On the surface, as crazy as it sounds, this was a salary dump for the Wizards that was controlled not by the team but by the player.

The NBA has a problem, and Adam Silver needs to address it and address it quickly.

A year after signing a 5-year, 250 million dollar deal, there is no reason that Bradley Beal was suddenly so upset and waived his no-trade clause to create, wait for it…another superteam in the NBA.

The player movement and empowerment in the NBA have gotten entirely out of control, and if Silver wants to keep parity in his league, like the NFL, he needs to act and act quickly.