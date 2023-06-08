MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is now in custody for allegedly dragging a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy through a parking lot using their vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy didn’t suffer any major injuries — just bumps and bruises.

On Friday, June 2, 2023, cameras equipped with license plate recognition capabilities notified the Sheriff’s Office of a stolen car in a parking lot near MooSa’s Custard Stand around 11:04 a.m. 10 minutes later, deputies arrived and made contact with the vehicle.

However, as a Milwaukee County deputy approached, the driver reversed into the deputy, who got caught on the opened door of the vehicle. The driver dragged the deputy roughly 30 feet before striking a parked truck and speeding away, which jarred the deputy loose.

The entire incident was captured on camera. You can watch the footage as released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office by clicking the headline below:

WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Sheriff’s deputy dragged by a stolen vehicle during traffic stop

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle exited before the driver sped off. That individual — an unnamed Milwaukee resident — was taken into custody and later arrested. That’s when authorities located a firearm on his person. He now faces charge for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent (as a passenger), a charge for resisting and obstructing arrest, and a charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

The following day around 12:30 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned in an alley on the 1500-block of E Providence Ave. They investigated the vehicle itself and the scene of the initial crime, eventually identifying their suspect. This individual’s name hasn’t been released to the public at this stage of the process.

Milwaukee County deputies, a regional S.W.A.T. Team, Milwaukee Police officers and U.S. Marshals located and apprehended the suspect somewhere on the 2800-block of W Center St in Milwaukee on the morning of Wednesday, June 7. He was brought into custody without any further incident.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Video shows Sheriff’s deputy dragged by a stolen vehicle during traffic stop