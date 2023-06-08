MILWAUKEE — During the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 100th Power Breakfast, Ted Kellner — longtime Milwaukee-based businessman and philanthropist turned CEO of the RNC Host Committee — discussed Wisconsin’s legislation on sales tax and the impact of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next year.

“Cavalier [Johnson] and David Crowley need resources. If this does not pass, if we don’t get the 2% sales tax, if we don’t get the shared revenue, if David doesn’t get the incremental sales tax at the county, to get the resources to address some of the immediate problems — there is a problem,” Kellner said.

He continued to state that “this fiscal cliff in the city of Milwaukee is real,” and that he believes a deal will get done to address the city’s immediate needs.

“The shared revenue portion of the sales tax is critical to solving some of these problems.”

Kellner was asked to describe the gravity of the RNC, which is expected to draw people from across the nation to Milwaukee in one of its biggest tourism events ever.

“Short answer? It’s big,” Kellner joked. “It is an opportunity unlike what anybody in this room, in our lifetime, will ever have again, to showcase Milwaukee in every aspect. The lake, the culture, the arts, the community,” “We will be the focus of the free world, really, for that 5-day, 6-day period.”

