MILWAUKEE — Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

Please note that any quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

POLISH FEST

Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive Milwaukee WI) from June 9th through the 11th

One of the best of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals returns to Henry Maier Festival Park this weekend, Polish Fest! This celebration of Polish culture kicks off Friday and will include the usual favorites – polka music and dancing, costumes and folk dancing, pierogies, Polish beer, vodka tasting and traditional arts and crafts. Lakefront fireworks they call “The Big Boomski” will be Saturday night at 10:15 p.m.

ART 64

Wauwatosa (W State St & Harwood Ave) from June 9th through the 11th

The second annual arts competition called ART 64 returns to the streets of Wauwatosa Friday and Saturday. This is a bracket style competition for speed painting. 64 artists create paintings outdoors with an hour time limit of the two days and you get to stroll, observe, and vote for your favorites. On Saturday, one artist will win $20,000.

THIRD WARD BEER GARDEN

Catalano Square (E Menomonee St ) from June 9th to the 11th, Wednesdays through Sundays until September

You have a new outdoor spot to sip beer and adult beverages while also enjoying live music. Friday in the Historic Third Ward downtown, a summer beer garden will open in Catalano Square.

It features a custom two-level bar with a rooftop stage for acoustic concerts on Thursdays and Saturdays. There will be plenty of room to lounge and socialize at picnic tables and beer barrels turned into high-top tables.

BREWTOWN RUMBLE PRESENTED BY ROYAL ENFIELD

Boone & Crockett (818 S. Water St, Milwaukee) on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 7th annual Brewtown Rumble presented by Royal Enfield happens Sunday afternoon at Boone & Crockett near National Avenue and Water Street. It’s a ride-in vintage motorcycle show that welcomes riders and motorcycle enthusiasts. See bikes from 1987 and older, plus enjoy live music and plenty of vendors.

