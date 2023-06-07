A man is in serious condition after he was shot by an Ozaukee County Sheriff’s detective Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:25am as sheriff’s officials were serving a felony search warrant at a home on Hwy E in the Town of Fredonia.

The warrant was part an Internet crimes against children investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued with the suspect and he armed himself with an ‘edged weapon.’ The suspect was then shot by a detective, authorities said.

A detective was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Criminal Investigation will now investigate the incident. There are no safety concerns to the public, the sheriff said in a statement.