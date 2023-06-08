Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer enjoyed a career night during Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Should Wiemer’s success at the plate be attributed to his new mullet haircut?

“Probably a little bit,” Wiemer told Sophia Minnaert on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

"Yea this is gas." 😂😂



Joey Wiemer chats with Sophia Minnaert after a massive night at the plate which included two home runs.

“It’s a big league haircut,” Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday.

Several players on the team are willing to wear a mullet if the Crew make the playoffs.

Would Arnold consider rocking a mullet too?

“Let me circle back with you on that,” Arnold joked. “If (Wiemer) keeps hitting homers, we’ll have to consider it.”