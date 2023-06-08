Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer enjoyed a career night during Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Should Wiemer’s success at the plate be attributed to his new mullet haircut?
“Probably a little bit,” Wiemer told Sophia Minnaert on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
"Yea this is gas." 😂😂— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) June 8, 2023
Joey Wiemer chats with @SophiaMinnaert after a massive night at the plate which included two home runs. #Brewers pic.twitter.com/UlPNO7WKZU
“It’s a big league haircut,” Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday.
Several players on the team are willing to wear a mullet if the Crew make the playoffs.
Would Arnold consider rocking a mullet too?
“Let me circle back with you on that,” Arnold joked. “If (Wiemer) keeps hitting homers, we’ll have to consider it.”
Joey Wiemer would probably tell you his new flow is gas. Cc: @AdamMcCalvy pic.twitter.com/tbg7UHArmj— Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) June 5, 2023