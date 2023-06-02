A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being dragged by a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop Friday morning, authorities said.

Video from a Flock camera in the Northpoint parking lot shows the driver fled during the stop with his car door open. He reversed the vehicle, dragging the deputy about 30 feet before she was able to dislodge and roll to safety. The driver also struck a parked pickup truck in the process, then a male passenger exited the stolen vehicle before the suspect fled. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Video courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies recovered a handgun from the passenger. He surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The incident occurred after Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras had alerted deputies to the whereabouts of the vehicle in the Northpoint parking lot near Lake Park by the downtown lakefront, just east of MooSa’s Custard Stand, investigators said.

The deputy responded and initiated the traffic stop. She suffered scrapes and bruises that were treated on scene.

UW-Milwaukee Police later located the fleeing vehicle abandoned in an alley near North Cambridge Avenue and East Providence Avenue.

The driver of the stolen vehicle remains at large.