MADISON – As a pause on federal grants is set to take effect Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has written a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to reconsider as states scramble to prepare for the grant freeze.

In the letter obtained by WTMJ, Governor Evers tells President Trump to delay the implementation of the freeze in order to provide immediate guidance, information, and clarification for how it will impact federal support that goes to kids, families, communities, and states.

“With very few details and specifics available, virtually no time for ample review and consideration, and no direct communication to date, states are left to plan for the worst, and Wisconsinites and millions of Americans who are rightfully alarmed and concerned by this unprecedented decision are left scrambling,” wrote the Governor Tuesday morning.

Governor Evers is set to deliver his biennial budget address February 18th; it’s unclear if a grant freeze would force him to re-write his expected proposals.

Foreign aid agencies like USAID, grants and education programs, and health care research all fall under the executive order. Agencies have until 4:00pm Central time to comply with the freeze, then must report back with what programs would be potentially affected by February 10th.

The order does not impact social security, medicare or other assistance.

Speaking on CNN, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, who also serves on the Committee of Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, says she’s already heard from local government agencies wondering if they’ll be able to operate as of Tuesday evening.

“Police and fire departments are wondering whether their grant funding is going to come through. School lunch programs are wondering whether tomorrow they’ll be able to serve students in their schools,” says Baldwin. “He has invited chaos, and it is kind of tantamount to a Trump government shutdown.”

