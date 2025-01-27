HARTLAND, Wis. — A 72-year-old bus driver from Hartland was arrested on multiple charges including OWI after he wouldn’t let children off a school bus.

A student called 911 on Monday at 4:23 p.m. to report the bus driver was acting erratically and wouldn’t let the kids off the bus.

The bus eventually stopped, and parents who began arriving to pick up their kids confronted the bus driver. Once the entire bus was evacuated, the driver drove away.

Hartland Police later caught up to the bus and conducted a traffic stop. They arrested the driver, a 72-year-old man from Hartland.

The man is in the Waukesha County Jail for charges of operating while intoxicated (first offense) with a passenger under 16 years old and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The school bus was under the operation of Dousman Transport Company for the Hartland-Lakeside School District.