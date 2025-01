MADISON, Wis. — Morgan Wallen is set to be the first artist to play at Camp Randall Stadium since 1997. The concert set for June 28 in Madison will be the third stop for Wallen’s “I’m the Problem Tour 2025” and will feature special guests Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley.

Morgan Wallen will headline at Camp Randall on June 28, 2025. Image courtesy of the Wisconsin Badgers.

The tour comes one month before alternative rock band Coldplay will tour in Madison on July 19. Tickets for that concert sold out in hours.

Tickets for the Wallen concert go on sale January 28.