THIENSVILLE, Wis. — A former teacher has been accused of child enticement in Thiensville. 36-year-old Daniel Rick from Jackson was arrested January 17 and charged with two felonies after a months-long investigation.

Thiensville Police received a Child Protective Services report in November 2024 that the former 3rd and 4th teacher working at Christ Alone Lutheran School might have been involved in inappropriate behavior with an elementary male student. The behavior included having the student sit on Rick’s lap, touch the student’s stomach, and kissing the student on the top of the student’s head.

Rick resigned from his position as a teacher and athletic director at the school immediately after the report was investigated. School administrators said other parents also reported concerns for their children as well.

With the assistance of the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation concluded with Rick’s arrest.

Rick is charged with felony child enticement – expose genitals/pubic area/intimate parts and exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child. Cash bail has been set at $100,000, and he’s due back in court on February 10.