NEW ORLEANS — The Milwaukee Bucks will not be playing their Wednesday night matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to a serious snowstorm impacting the south — specifically, New Orleans.

The NBA announced that they plan to reschedule the game, but that will be decided later as the NBA monitors scheduling and availability in the months to come.

BREAKING: The NBA is postponing tonight's Bucks vs. Pelicans matchup due to severe weather in New Orleans. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/6DrwPpHvbY — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) January 22, 2025

NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes, who first broke the confirmation of this postponement, is also reporting that the NBA is monitoring whether to postpone the Bucks’ Thursday night matchup with the Miami Heat over concerns that the team may not be able to depart New Orleans in time for their Jan. 23 home game.