Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Eagle River: An ice castle rises in Wisconsin’s North Woods.

This seems like a fitting story based on the weather. More than 2,000 blocks of ice were cut and harvested last week and then hauled via a convoy of pickup trucks to a parking lot between the historic train depot and the Friendship House Family Restaurant as part of the 62nd annual World Championship Snowmobile Races which were held over the weekend. The State Journal reported that after four days of smoothing, shaping and stacking the 70-pound, 13-inch-thick rectangular blocks, a 33-foot-tall ice castle was completed. It’s the first time since 2022 and just the third time since 2018 that the weather has cooperated enough to continue a tradition that started more than 90 years ago. The lack of snow has hurt local bars, restaurant hotels and other businesses because there haven’t been snowmobilers on the trails. Residents hope the ice castle will help. Michael Anderson, chief of the Eagle River Fire Department, which coordinates and provides much of the labor for the ice castle’s construction said, “We’re a tourist community. In the summer we have our lakes and the winter we have our snowmobiling trails. I believe it will help with the lack of snow for the local businesses. I know it will help in the downtown area, but I hope it will help the surrounding area also.” The castle is open 24 hours a day and illuminated with blue light at night. Admission is free, but there’s a donation box and Venmo information to support construction efforts. Full Story

West Bend: West Bend woman reflects on 44 years at McDonalds.

It’s rare for someone to work at the same place their entire career anymore. Jane Starr of West Bend did just that. Jane has just retired after working 44 years at the West Bend McDonalds. She began her life under the Golden Arches in 1980. The Journal Sentinel spoke to the owner of the McDonalds, Steve Killian who said he knew from moment he bought the franchise in 1990 she had the work ethic to do well in the company since she had already been working at the restaurant for 10 years. “(I) never had to worry about her being late, and (she) was very hard-working,” he said. Kilian even promoted her to manager, but that didn’t last. Sterr loved her morning shift working drive-thru, without the managerial stress, Kilian said. “She never really talked about leaving; the closest was when I tried to make her manager.” Sterr saw the rise of different food products and enjoyed seeing how customers would react to them. One was the McBrat, a Johnsonville brat with slivered onions, which West Bend tested in 1998. She also recounted to the Journal Sentinel what it was like in West Bend during the “Teenie Beanie” craze. “”It was a crazy time. Cars were backed up onto the street to come in. The toys were a part of the Happy Meal, and some people were upset they had to buy the food and not just the toy.” Lots of fast food history, but after 44 years…Jane Starr, you deserve a break today. Full Story

Madison: More than you bargained for at Madison’s Dig and Dive.

Ever wonder where your donated stuff goes if it doesn’t sell? If you donated it to a St. Vincent DePaul thrift store in Dane County, it might end up at a place called Dig and Save Outlet Store in Madison. At Dig & Save, people can shop for clothes and household items mostly by the pound. Some shoppers are there for personal buying, others for resale .Shoppers say there’s so much more to the place than just the hot deals. A reporter from Wisconsin Life talked to one regular shopper who told her, “Shopping gives you the serotonin rush you’re looking for. When you can find that really good thing here, it makes you really happy. There’s a community here and I can share it with people. I definitely know a lot of the people here in line. Eventually, the line will wrap around the parking lot and you can share your joy. And then you meet different communities of people, like there’s a clothing community, an electronics community and a toys community. They’re all looking for different things, and I look for everything.” Another customer was looking for specific items. “I love going to Dig & Save. I love to find blankets and donate them to the shelters in Madison.” If you plan on going, be ready. The reporter was told, “This place moves fast. Everybody will get in there and dart for a cart and then they’re straight back to wherever they go.” Full Story