RACINE, Wis. — Four community centers will serve as warming centers during dangerously cold weather Monday.

The following centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Tyler-Domer, 2301 12th Street

Dr. John Bryant, 601 21st Street

CesarChavez, 2221 Douglas Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 1134 Dr. MLK Drive

These will be open as warming centers only, and there will be no regularly scheduled activities. Humble Park community center will be closed.

“Safety concerns are paramount, and with the forecasted temperatures, I am deeply concerned about vulnerable individuals in our community and City staff who could be exposed to dangerous conditions for prolonged periods of time,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “We will continue to monitor these conditions, work with our partners, and do everything we can to keep our community safe.”

On Tuesday, the city’s Department of Public Works is suspending refuse collection due to the sub-zero temperatures. Solid waste and recycling will not be collected, and the Transfer Station will be closed for public drop-off. Residents can expect collection to resume a day later than normally scheduled.