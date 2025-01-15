MILWAUKEE— The debate to remove or keep the I-794 corridor stretching from the Marquette interchange to the Hoan Bridge has been in continuation for years.

However since 2022, The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has been doing a study to possibly look into ways to remove I-794 altogether or to make adjustments to the stretch of road that connects drivers to the south side of Milwaukee.

I-794 did have major construction done between 2013 to 2016 which cost the state $275 million dollars, but parts of 794 that were originally built during the 1970s are in need of an infrastructure update, which has prompted this new study.

Back in July of 2024, environmental group 1000 Friends of Wisconsin released Rethink 794, an economic proposal to redesign 794 into a boulevard that would allow for more businesses and housing complexes to be built, while still keeping the Hoan bridge.

The DOT’s study is almost complete and may release later in the summer of this year or in 2026.

Phil Bilodeau of Thief Wine Shop & Bar in Milwaukee’s Public Market says he can see the benefits of a new boulevard to replace 794 that can bring more commerce to parts of the Third Ward.

“I am a big believer in urban walkability,” said Bilodeau. “Obviously when you’re tearing things down and building things up there’s a cost either way. I was not in favor of DOT rebuilding parts of 794 a few years back. I’m more for uniting spaces instead of dividing them. The highway here is a big division between the Third Ward and Walkers Point and the downtown area. I’d love to have more a walkable, bike-able and more green space available for residents to experience.”

Bilodeau says he sees more of a benefit with a larger urban space that bring more economic benefits to the city.

Theri DeJoode, who owns and operates Groom for Men hair studio says the 794 corridor is a benefit that thousands of drivers take for granted when driving between Milwaukee’s south side and downtown neighborhoods.

“I can say a majority of Milwaukeeans, true Milwaukeeans, are not up for 794 coming down,” said DeJoode. “It’s a matter of convenience. We like to have an easier life-style. I myself and a lot of my clients have spoken that it’s just going to be too much of a hassle to get from one side of town to the other.”

DeJoode understand the project from the developers point of view, but says she would not want to deal with construction all over again with the demolition and the building of the proposed boulevard.

“I can tell you when they did construction behind us a few years back, we could hear the piledriver,” said DeJoode. “Don’t get me wrong, the DOT did a great job to help everyone find parking during that time, but the Third Ward was an absolute mess back then.”

For life-long Milwaukee resident Bobbi Kleemannn, says she remembers a time before 794 was even constructed and acknowledges that the build up of traffic on I-94/I-43 North was bumper to bumper.

“794 really made it easy for going from the south side of Milwaukee to downtown, especially during Summerfest and finding someplace to park,” said Kleemann. “Overall, if they were to take down 794, everyone living south of that would have to get on 94 and it would just be an absolute nightmare for traffic.”

Kleemann also states that she really doesn’t see the need for more sky-scrapers in Milwaukee and says that as construction would take place for the boulevard, construction would result in the Third Ward being jam packed with traffic issues.

Currently the DOT has 8 different concepts as to how to approach the I-794 corridor with options ranging from simple infrastructure adjustments to the full removal of the highway overpass.

Regardless on what decision is ultimately made, the final decision made by the state will define Milwaukee’s city landscape for decades to come.