Washington County Josh Schoemann joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi on the Political Power Hour where they discussed the importance of fully funded emergency services to avoid widespread disasters like the recent wildfires in southern California.

“When they call 911 and nobody shows up, you find out about it fast.” Schoemann told WTMJ.

Schoemann also weighed in on the upcoming TikTok ban and state funding.

Schoemann has recently been listed as a potential Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor.