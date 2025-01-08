MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy is under arrest for making a threat against Milwaukee’s Casmir Pulaski High School.

Milwaukee Police investigated the threat on social media, reported around 8:15pm on January 7. The teen allegedly made the threat on social media to “shoot up” Pulaski High School on Milwaukee’s southwest side.

In a statement from Milwaukee Public Schools:

MPS is aware of threats made in reference to our school community.

Out of an abundance of caution staff followed our district protocol to ensure administration was able to investigate the situation quickly to identify those responsible.

Milwaukee Police were called to address the incident, and it remains under investigation.

Safety is our priority at Milwaukee Public Schools.

We would like to remind all our parents/guardians to review with their child the rules outlined in the Code of Conduct.