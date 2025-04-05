Saturday, April 5th. Policy: Bite the Bullet.

Post Liberation Day, President Trump said, “The operation is over, the patient lived.” For investors looking at their portfolios, it could have felt like an operation performed without anesthesia. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present the Week-in-Review. Learn more about our series of Financial Literacy Month webinars and Ask Annex returns with a question about a Roth conversion ‘ladder’.

