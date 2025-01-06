MADISON, Wis. — A Wausau man will serve over 12 years in a federal prison for running a drug trafficking organization.

40-year-old Quo Vadis Lewis of Wausay pled guilty in October 2024 to charges of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced on these charges along with possession of firearms as a felon on January 3, 2025.

Investigators say that Lewis, also known as Tommie Haney, was a local leader of the drug trafficking and responsible for bringing in large quantities of out-of-state drugs into Wausau through the mail. A series of packages were found mailed from California to Lewis starting in 2021. By March of the following year, US Postal inspectors seized “two 11-pound packages sent from California to Lewis’ apartment. One of the packages was searched and contained approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine”.

Search warrants by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force found “three handguns, a loaded extended magazine, quantities of ammunition, cash, and an ounce of cocaine at Lewis’ residence. Officers found additional drugs and a gun during the search of the coconspirators’ residences. Evidence of Lewis’ DNA was found on all three of the firearms found at his residence. He is prohibited from legally possessing firearms and ammunition because of multiple prior felony convictions”.

From the investigation, officers believe the drug trafficking organization was distributing kilograms quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Quo Vadis Lewis. Image courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators have charged eight others people in connection to this drug trafficking organization:

Teala L. Kumbera was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and sentenced on November 14, 2024, to 54 months in federal prison.

Shandel L. Mohr was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and sentenced on December 3, 2024, to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison.

Tommie Haney, Edwin Lewis, Craig C. Gates, and Troy A. Olsen have all pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months.

Samuel A. Teague is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on January 6, 2025.

Shelby Gutch is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on January 7, 2025.

Lewis will also serve 5 years of supervised release following his prison term.