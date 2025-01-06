MILWAUKEE – For the first time in six years, the Chicago Bears found a way to knock off the Green Bay Packers, winning at Lambeau Field with a last-second field goal from Chicago kicker Cairo Santos.

The loss marked the Packers’ second consecutive defeat, dropping their overall record to 11-6 as they wrapped up the regular season.

On Monday morning, Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide reunited to recap the game. Quarterback Jordan Love left in the second quarter with an elbow injury and did not return. However, head coach Matt LaFleur stated after the game that Love could have gone back in if necessary. Wide receiver Christian Watson also exited early due to a non-contact knee injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers fear Watson has torn his ACL, which would end his season.

“This one falls squarely on the shoulders of the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff—all of them.”

Despite the tough loss, the Packers secured a playoff spot and will travel to Philadelphia for the NFC Wild Card Round, where they will face the Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 CST.

