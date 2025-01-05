MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing teenager Casandra Rodriguez-Rodriguez.

Casandra is a 17-year-old female, standing around 4’11” tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with square eyes on the back of it, pink pajamas and black shoes.

She was last seen on foot in the 6000 block of S. 27th St. on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 5.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.