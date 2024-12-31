WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 17-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Waukesha on Monday, Dec 30.

The Waukesha Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident around 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of E. Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road, where a 19-year-old driver is accused of traveling at high speeds and striking two other vehicles after running a stop sign.

First responders called Flight for Life after arriving and the 17-year-old victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital for serious injuries, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication and now faces a felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Other people involved in the crash were trated for non-fatal injuries and released. The circumstances around the crash are currently under investigation by the Waukesha Police Major Crash Task Force and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

“The loss of a young life is devastating, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim,” said Waukesha Chief of Police Daniel Thompson, “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous and irresponsible and we will continue to aggressively pursue justice for the victim in this case.”

