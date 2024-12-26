WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 39-year-old man accused of killing a tow truck operator on I-94 in a Christmas Eve crash appeared in court Thursday.

Christopher Sponholz of the Village of Wales faces a felony charge of hit-and-run involving death after turning himself in to authorities.

40-year-old Hussain Farhat of Yaffo Towing was loading a disabled vehicle on the eastbound shoulder of I-94, just east of Sawyer Rd. in the Village of Summit when Sponholz struck him with his minivan. Farhat later died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Sponholz was driving 80 mph at the time of the crash and did not attempt to slow down. He then exited the freeway at the next exit.

Court records show Sponholz has a prior felony conviction and pleaded no contest to operating without a valid license in 2021.

If convicted of the hit-and-run, Sponholz faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. He was also issued a citation for failing to inform police of the accident.

Sponholz is in cusotdy on a $750,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.

Farhat’s family is encouraging other tow truck drivers to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, Il.