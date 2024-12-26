LAC LA BELLE, Wis.—It was something that was planned for years, but as of January 1st of 2025, the town of Oconomowoc will no longer exist as it will be consolidated and absorbed by the village of Lac La Belle.

The village of Lac La Belle is currently surrounded by the town of Oconomowoc, but village president Timothy Clark says the absorption of the town provides more benefits to residents of both communities.

“Addresses will not change,” said Clark. “The only thing that will change really is resident’s tax forms to say Lac La Belle instead of the town of Oconomowoc.”

The consolidation of the town brings the police force, public works department, and administrative services all under the village, organizations the village had a contract with all throughout 2024.

Clark says the move to bring everyone into an established set of borders keeps zoning laws local and doesn’t interfere with Waukesha County zoning requirements.

Overall with this move, Clark says this consolidation brings a change with how small Wisconsin communities are sustaining themselves as a part of cost-saving measures.

“I think this is something for all communities, towns and even counties to look into,” said Clark. “These municipalities should be looking at ways to decrease the tax-burden on their residents, while at the same time maintaining or improving services.”

As for leadership in Lac La Belle moving forward, Clark says himself along with the other village trustees will resign as Oconomowoc town leaders take over duties to lead the larger village.

“Our little village accounts for 3% of the population of the greater township and about 3% of the land,” said Clark. “It only makes sense that the current town board takes over and run the combined municipality.”