LAFAYETTE, Wis. — Two officers are on administrative leave after shooting and killing a domestic abuse suspect in Chippewa County.

The incident started just after 11:30pm on December 21, when Chippewa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic abuse call in the town of Layfayette. The suspect had already fled before police arrived, but was later located. Deputies tried to stop the car, but the suspect fled, eventually crashing near the intersection of County Highway K and 50th Avenue.

After crashing, the suspect then fired a gun at officers, hitting at least 1 squad car. The Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team came to assist, and the suspect fired on them as well, hitting an armored vehicle. Two SWAT officers fired back, hitting and killing the suspect.

The involved officers are now on administrative leave. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.