MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating three separate homicides that occured within a span of less than 36 hours over the weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 29, a 22-year-old was injured by gunfire at 4:20 p.m. near Burleigh St. and Sherman Blvd. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene. Milwaukee Police said the shooting was the result of a robbery. They’re seeking unknown suspects.

Less than two hours later, two people were injured by gunfire at 6:10 p.m. near 7th St. and Galena St. A 20-year-old victim was treated for injuries but died at the scene. Police then found a 21-year-old suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. The suspect later died at the hospital. Police are still investgating the cirumstances of the shooting.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, a 58-year-old was found beaten to death at 6:19 p.m. near 24th Pl. and Locust St. Milwaukee Police are still investigating the cirumstances leading up to the battery and seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information on one of the homicides is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The homicides occured amid other acts of violence in Milwaukee over the weekend after Thanksgiving, incluidng an arson at a car dealership and service center.