MILWAUKEE — Five cars were set on fire outside the Ruby Isle Auto on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee early monring, Friday, November 29.

Business owner John Kalupa said first responders had everything under control by the time he got there. He said things could have been much worse.

“This is just a miracle, that nothing else happened. There were 30 cars in a row there and he only started five on fire, and it didn’t go to the building and nobody got hurt.”

Kalupa said he was overwhelmed by the outopouring of support from the Milwuakee community. He said he has recieved hundreds of calls from people offering help, including several surrounding businesses who volunteered their security footage to help the investigation.

Kalupa said he was especially grateful for the quick response from the Milwaukee Police Department and Fire Department.

“We were frazzled, because you don’t know what you’re walking into. There were seven officers here, they were like a warm blanket.”

The investigation into the arson is still ongoing.